GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.63. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

