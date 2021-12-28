AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. 28,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $134.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

