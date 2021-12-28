McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.83.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.04. 6,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,842. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.