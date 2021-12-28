Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $103.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.47.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 66,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

