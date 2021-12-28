Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,452 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

