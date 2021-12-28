Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

BNL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

