St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $119.24. 106,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

