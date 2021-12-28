Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $284.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

