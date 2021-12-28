Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 3,570 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.08 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

