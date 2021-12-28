St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 630.6% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $504.33. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.30. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $500.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

