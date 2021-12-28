Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.92. 18,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,255,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.
In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
