Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.92. 18,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,255,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

