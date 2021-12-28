Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Down 5.4%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.80. 1,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several brokerages have commented on AIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

