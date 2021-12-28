Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

