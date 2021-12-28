PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,927. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

