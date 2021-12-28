PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.