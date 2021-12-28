Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,101.37. 208,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200 day moving average is $829.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

