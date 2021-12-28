GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.49.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,966. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

