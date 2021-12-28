Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.42).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MGAM traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.75). The company had a trading volume of 63,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,613. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.22. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

