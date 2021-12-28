Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:CURV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.