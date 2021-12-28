Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,760. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

