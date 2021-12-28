Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 108,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.35. 36,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,222. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.57 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

