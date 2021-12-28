Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $646,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,046,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $229,460,000 after purchasing an additional 215,002 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 22.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.57. 561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,910. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average is $259.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

