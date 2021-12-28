Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $185.07. 8,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

