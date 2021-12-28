Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 282,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,016. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

