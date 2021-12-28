Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $13.30. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.