Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.08

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 94101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

