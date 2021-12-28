Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 225,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,833,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

