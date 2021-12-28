Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 225,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,833,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
