Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 556 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2,761.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

