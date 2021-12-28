ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.26. 868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 663,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

