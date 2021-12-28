General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,455,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

