Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 7,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,756. Q2 has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

