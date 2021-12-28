SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

SLRC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

