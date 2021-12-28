Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

ACHC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

