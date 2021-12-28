Darwinia Network (RING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $1.48 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,349.72 or 1.00933872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032998 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.73 or 0.01210235 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Darwinia Network

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,105,268,905 coins and its circulating supply is 516,025,600 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

