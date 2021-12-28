Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

