iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.58

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.58 and last traded at $279.58, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.49.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.