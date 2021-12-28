Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 784,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 237,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $616.53. 51,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,112. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.82 and its 200-day moving average is $585.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

