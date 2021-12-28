Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $2.09 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. 167,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

