Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 86.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,394.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,343.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.58. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

