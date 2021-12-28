Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

