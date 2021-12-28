Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,057. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

