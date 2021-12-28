Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. 8,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 508,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $655.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
