Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. 8,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 508,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $655.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

