Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 69,498 shares.The stock last traded at $19.77 and had previously closed at $19.16.

EXAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

