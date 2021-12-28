e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $115.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00308793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,045 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,839 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

