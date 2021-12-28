Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 65,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 514,544 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Missfresh by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

