SafeBlast Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $193,371.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.27 or 0.00922760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00254728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

