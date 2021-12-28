Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $15.18

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.50. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 643,642 shares worth $9,422,259. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

