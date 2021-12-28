F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up to $243.32

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.32, but opened at $248.69. F5 Networks shares last traded at $243.09, with a volume of 3,903 shares changing hands.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

