Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $25.62. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2,070 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,609,753 shares of company stock valued at $127,564,093.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

