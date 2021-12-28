Civilization Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113,670.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Civilization has a total market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $113,670.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

